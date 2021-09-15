Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 216.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

