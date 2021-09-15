New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,623 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,487,000 after buying an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 532,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 506,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

