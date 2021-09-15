New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 185 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $67.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXRT. Truist upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

