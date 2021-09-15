StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 80.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

