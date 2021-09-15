Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $996,000 Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,289,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 479,823 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,943,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 550,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $130.55 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

