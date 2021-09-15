Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.89.

