CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $125.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

