Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $118.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 179,860 shares of company stock valued at $19,116,247 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

