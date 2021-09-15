Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 77 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $157.93 and a 52-week high of $199.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.19 and a 200 day moving average of $185.23.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

