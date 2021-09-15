Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $80.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

