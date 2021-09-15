Reviewing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Group and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A China Southern Airlines -7.11% -8.95% -2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and China Southern Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 China Southern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.46, suggesting a potential upside of 55.76%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A China Southern Airlines $13.41 billion 0.52 -$1.57 billion ($5.58) -5.12

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Southern Airlines.

Summary

Frontier Group beats China Southern Airlines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, airport ground, and general aviation services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, leasing, and pilot training services, as well as hotel management and tour services. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 870 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

