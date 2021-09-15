Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$64.17

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.17.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,280 over the last ninety days.

TSE STN opened at C$64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.35. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.46 and a 52-week high of C$65.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

