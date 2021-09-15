$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

AEE stock opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

