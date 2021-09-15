Analyzing The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97% The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Severn Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $186.23, suggesting a potential downside of 1.13%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Severn Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.17 $6.71 million N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.38 $7.52 billion $6.36 29.61

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

