Reviewing Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) & Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principal Solar and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.53 $227.61 million $3.73 18.16

Black Hills has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Principal Solar and Black Hills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Hills 0 2 4 0 2.67

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Black Hills 12.78% 8.73% 2.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Black Hills shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Black Hills shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, suggesting that its share price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Hills beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

