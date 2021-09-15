$384.81 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $384.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.50 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $102.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.