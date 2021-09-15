$384.81 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $384.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.50 million. ICF International posted sales of $360.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89. ICF International has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.