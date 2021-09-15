Critical Comparison: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $203.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than ShockWave Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 114.15 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -110.62 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats ShockWave Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

