Critical Survey: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $47.93, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 89.82%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $550.70 million 32.05 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -46.47 Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) -46.06

Mawson Infrastructure Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56%

Summary

GoodRx beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

