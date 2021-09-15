Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 17,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,024,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $568.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 350,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 49,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,236,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 232,032 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

