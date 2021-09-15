Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 210,669 shares.The stock last traded at $47.76 and had previously closed at $47.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.37.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

