Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,788 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $57.20.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.
The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,854,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
