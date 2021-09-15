Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,788 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $57.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,302 shares of company stock worth $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,854,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,035,000 after purchasing an additional 90,218 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.