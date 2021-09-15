MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Down to $25.42

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.42, but opened at $24.75. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 791 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,912,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,581,000 after acquiring an additional 254,207 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,642,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

