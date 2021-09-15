Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATCMF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

