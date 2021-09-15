Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce $17.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.10 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $15.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $79.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.36 billion to $82.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $79.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.90 billion to $82.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

