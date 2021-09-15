Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of HOWL opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($3.45). Sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,850,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,716,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,647,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Finally, DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

