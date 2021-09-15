Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.65.

AUY opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.