Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at $256,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

