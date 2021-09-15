Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.17.

KRP opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $767.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $124,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $39,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

