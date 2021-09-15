Bank of America Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $83.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

