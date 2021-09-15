SVB Leerink Raises Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $7.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADAP. Mizuho initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of ADAP opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $828.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 68.1% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 623,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,126,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

