Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $16.85. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 12,304 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,498,709 shares of company stock valued at $51,591,809.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,719,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.