Analyzing Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) & New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH)

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) and Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Frontier Health and Magellan Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Health -17.23% -4.94% -2.92% Magellan Health 6.50% 1.69% 0.93%

This table compares New Frontier Health and Magellan Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Health $346.44 million 4.28 -$73.26 million N/A N/A Magellan Health $4.58 billion 0.54 $382.33 million $0.77 122.90

Magellan Health has higher revenue and earnings than New Frontier Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Frontier Health and Magellan Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Health 0 1 0 0 2.00 Magellan Health 0 2 0 0 2.00

New Frontier Health currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Magellan Health has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given New Frontier Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Frontier Health is more favorable than Magellan Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of New Frontier Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Magellan Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Magellan Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

New Frontier Health has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magellan Health has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magellan Health beats New Frontier Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services. It operates five hospitals and nine clinics in northern China; two hospitals and four clinics in eastern China; and two hospitals and one clinic in southern China. The company is based in Beijing, China.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc. engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare. The Pharmacy Management segment comprises of services that provide clinical and financial management of pharmaceuticals paid under both the medical and the pharmacy benefit. The Corporate segment covers amounts not allocated to the Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

