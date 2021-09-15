Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $14.64. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 77,008 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.