TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) versus Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Critical Survey

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Markforged alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Markforged and TransAct Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Markforged currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. TransAct Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than TransAct Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and TransAct Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A TransAct Technologies -21.74% -26.16% -18.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and TransAct Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A TransAct Technologies $30.59 million 3.99 -$5.63 million ($0.72) -18.85

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransAct Technologies.

Summary

Markforged beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.