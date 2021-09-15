Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -260.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.68 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

