Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.17.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.35. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$65.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock worth $1,191,280 over the last quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

