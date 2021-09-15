Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.13. Hippo shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 10,974 shares trading hands.

Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

