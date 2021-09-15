Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMFPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplifon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

AMFPF opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

