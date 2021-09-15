TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, well spread out LNG assets across the globe and expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions, divestiture of assets and is generating stable cash flows. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. However, in the past 12 months, shares of TotalEnergies have underperformed the industry. The company’s profitability can be impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. TotalEnergies' operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TTE. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an average rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

