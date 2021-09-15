MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

MKKGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

