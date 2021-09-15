Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

DXLG stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Destination XL Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

