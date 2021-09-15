The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.92. The Honest shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 3,893 shares changing hands.

HNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The Honest’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth about $4,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Honest in the second quarter worth about $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

