iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $48.12

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.12, but opened at $53.93. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 16,907 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.