First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDTS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

FDTS stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.