Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,165,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.