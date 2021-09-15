Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.95.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.64 on Tuesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$675.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

