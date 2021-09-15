New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold to C$2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.36.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -139.09. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.