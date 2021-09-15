TD Securities Increases Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$39.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.67. Canfor has a one year low of C$14.64 and a one year high of C$35.53.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

