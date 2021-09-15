SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

