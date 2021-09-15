Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) vs. Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Head to Head Contrast

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eneti and Paragon Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Paragon Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.16 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.93 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eneti beats Paragon Shipping on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

